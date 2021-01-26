Wintry mix of ice and light snow to cause slippery spots
A FIRST ALERT is in effect for the Pennsylvania suburbs, Lehigh Valley and Berks County from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.
What
The system weakened as it approached the region overnight and not much precipitation is expected Tuesday, but that doesn’t mean you won’t see some light snow, wintry mix or rain during the day.
The chance for wintry mix, ice and snow is greatest to the north of Philadelphia. The impact is expected to be moderate.
It will mostly rain south of Philadelphia and in the city. An area of snow turning quickly to freezing rain and sleet in areas north like the Lehigh Valley, Berks County and the Pennsylvania suburbs. This area could see a coating of snow on grassy surfaces — even up to 1 inch total — plus around 1/10 of an inch of ice. While this won’t be enough to snap branches, it will cause slippery spots on untreated roads, particularly in the morning.
As temps warm during the day, you could see a switchover from snow to ice to rain.
Where
The Pennsylvania, Lehigh Valley and Berks County are expected to get the most wintry weather. Wintry mix is possible briefly in other neighborhoods and all neighborhoods could see some light rain. The Lehigh Valley has the greatest chance for snowfall.
When
The First Alert goes into effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday and lasts until 4 p.m.
School Closings
There are some school closings and delays for Tuesday. Get the full list here.
