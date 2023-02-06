Wilmington Library hosts ‘Voices of Power’ series to honor Black History Month

A series of high profile speakers will take part in the Wilmington Public Library’s fourth annual “Voices of Power” series in honor of Black History Month. The events are designed to help empower those in attendance as they engage and learn about democracy through the lens of the African American experience.

Library organizers say they hope to connect attendees with prominent people who have influential voices and have used their sphere of influence to enhance the social and economic vitality of people of African descent. This year’s events started on Wednesday night with poet and activist Nikki Giovanni.

Other guest speakers headlining this year are:

On Feb. 9, Mauhmoud Abdul-Rauf, a former professional basketball player, will speak about his life experiences and career trajectory as an activist.

On Feb. 15, Phylicia Rashad, an American actress, singer, and director best remembered for her role as Clair Huxtable on “The Cosby Show,” will speak about her career.

On Feb. 23, Slick Rick, a rapper, will share his activism through his music.

Library Executive Director Jamar Rahming expects around 350 guests to attend events this month. “[It’s] a time to reflect upon a group of people who built and shaped our democracy, but at times in history, were prohibited from being active participants,” Rahming said.

“We would be remiss as an educational and cultural institution if we did not devote our efforts and energies to having a robust Black History Month with the community,” he said.