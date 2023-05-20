Wilmington’s Grand Prix returns for its 15th year this weekend

Bill Elliston, the weekend’s announcer and coach who will be attending the cycling event, said Saturday features “four different race categories for amateurs on up through professionals, both on the men and the women’s side. The course is roughly one mile in length, eight corners, and it’s widely regarded as one of the more technical and demanding criterium courses in the U.S. A lot of elevation, a lot of corners, which makes it a little more challenging than what is maybe considered a standard criterium, which would be four turns.”

Sunday, on the other hand, is known to be more enjoyable and, as Elliston says, a “fun day just to cap things off.

“It’s the Grand Fondo, which is a relaxed ride through the countryside and just taking in a lot of the beautiful riding that the outskirts of Wilmington has to offer,” he said.

Each day of the weekend will present its own unique obstacle through its biking trail.

“Monkey Hill time trial, while it’s a short event, it’s a very up and down course and there’s also two different sections of cobbled roadway both going down Monkey Hill and then coming back up,” he said. “Tomorrow, the challenge is literally the entire course. It’s one mile, it’s eight turns. It’s a fair bit of elevation, which obviously means there’s a little bit of descending along with it. So it’s very technical. It takes a lot of different skills to navigate that course successfully. Sunday, there’s a lot of climbs.”

According to Wenger, racers from 21 states and countries including Serbia, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Columbia, Cuba, and the United Kingdom will compete.