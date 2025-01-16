From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

This story was supported by a statehouse coverage grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Tired of an education system he says has let down Wilmington students, City Council President Ernest “Trippi” Congo said he plans to create an advocacy office to push for improved academic outcomes.

The Office of Educational Advocacy would report to the Wilmington City Council and serve all city students. It would focus on championing policies and legislative action at the local and state level that would focus on the whole child and helping them succeed.

“We cannot continuously be told that Wilmington cannot have a voice in the way our children are being educated,” he said. “We cannot continue to be told that we just can’t talk about what we know is necessary for our children to be successful.”

An ordinance expected to be considered by the council at its meeting Thursday night would create the office and allocate $110,000 for the director position. Phase one of the office is envisioned to include positions for the director, a consultant and an administrative assistant.

New Castle County education advocates trace the problems with city schools back to the trauma of 1970s desegregation efforts. Wilmington schools were desegregated in 1978 and students were bused past their neighborhood schools to ones in the suburbs. Activists say the city’s controversial busing plan marginalized community voices. Then three years later, Wilmington was split from having one district cover city schools, to four districts sharing parts of the city.

Wilmington High, the last traditional public high school in Delaware’s largest city, closed its doors more than 20 years ago. Since then, most city high school students have largely been bused to schools located miles outside the city.

The desegregation court order was lifted in 1995 and the Neighborhood Schools Act was approved in 2000. That legislation aimed to reduce the distances students traveled by assigning students to the public schools closest to their homes. But housing segregation and white flight over the years left city schools largely re-segregated.