Higher water fees and a new ticket tax: Wilmington mayor unveils 2024 budget proposal

The mayor’s office said the typical residential customer using 4,000 gallons of water a month would see their monthly bill increase by $3.70.

Last year, the city raised property taxes by 6%. Purzycki said that’s not necessary this year and that his tax and fee proposals — which include increases for items such as construction permits — would generate “almost $4 million annually and get us closer to long-term financial viability” if approved.

In the short term, Purzycki said, “we can escape deficits” through the next two fiscal years, but starting with fiscal 2026, which begins July 1, 2025, “the bills come due.”

At that point, “we will simply need every additional source of revenue to balance our budgets,” he said.

Purzycki, who is midway through his second four-year term and has said he plans to seek a third term in 2024, also cited positive developments for the city during his 20-minute address.

Since the mayor took office in 2017, nearly 2,400 apartment units have been built in the city of 71,000.

“Nearly 1,000 new apartments currently in production continue to bolster the city’s future vitality,” he said. “In doing so, we have not displaced one single resident in this city.”