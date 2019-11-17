Widespread tidal flooding of Shore roadways possible Sunday, Monday

Widespread moderate tidal flooding is possible along the Jersey Shore Sunday and Monday, forecasters say.

It’s due to onshore flow from a storm that will be tracking offshore toward New England through Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The latest National Weather Service forecast indicates moderate tidal flooding during high tide, which occurs during the late morning both days and around midnight Monday, and later on the back bays and the Raritan and Delaware bays.

Forecasters say the daytime high tide will be the higher of the two.

Moderate flooding typically renders vulnerable roadways impassable. Along with one to two feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas, forecasters also expect significant beach erosion.

“Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through floodwaters. The water may be deeper than you think it is,” the National Weather Service warns. “You will be putting yourself in danger, and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs.”