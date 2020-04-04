Down the Shore

NWS: Minor to moderate tidal flooding likely Saturday

File photo of minor tidal flooding in Seaside Park. (Courtesy of Dominick Solazzo)

New Jersey coastal residents should take precautions in advance of minor to moderate tidal flooding likely to occur Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Coastal Flood Advisory in Monmouth and Ocean counties and a Coastal Flood Warning in Atlantic and Cape May counties.

The forecasters envision tidal flooding during the Saturday morning high tide cycle at potentially minor levels (up to one foot of inundation above ground level) in the northern Shore area and minor to moderate (one to two feet above) in Atlantic and Cape May counties.

The window of potential impact is 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. in the northern counties and 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the southern counties. Minor tidal flooding is also possible during the subsequent weekend high tide cycles.

The increasing astronomical tide is due to a strong ocean storm acting with the approaching full moon, according to the National Weather Service.

Roadway flooding is likely, causing some road closures. Motorists should not drive through flooded areas.

