NWS: Coastal flooding possible during several high tide cycles this week

Nuisance tidal flooding in Seaside Park, N.J. (Dominick Solazzo)

Forecasters say New Jersey residents should be ready for potentially several high tide cycles of coastal flooding this week.

The National Weather Service says an ocean storm will develop off the Carolinas Tuesday and drift slowly toward the northeast through the weekend.

That will generate a prolonged period of onshore winds, which will lead to building seas, and with the approaching full moon on Oct. 13, tides will be higher, according to the forecasters.

They expect at least minor coastal flooding, possibly beginning as early as the Wednesday evening high tide.

The National Weather Service says the extent of tidal flooding depends on how close the storm tracks toward the coast and the strength of winds, asking the public to follow the evolving forecast.

