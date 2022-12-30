In 2022, WHYY reporters endeavored to tell the stories that matter to and represent our diverse region. We reported on the critical issues facing residents across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. We shared tales of residents, local leaders, and business owners who struggled — and thrived. We captured the joy that exists within communities and the way people are working to make where we live a better and brighter place.

Amid those marathons of reporting, interviewing sources, and getting the facts, we have had memorable moments — the funny, heartfelt, surprising, and challenging kind of moments that stick with us — even days, weeks, and months after they happen.

As the year wraps up, we’re taking stock at some of those impactful moments from across our newsroom that shaped us as journalists in 2022.

___

Avi Wolfman-Arent

Host of WHYY-FM

Every week I help run an on-air trivia contest called Billy Penn Quizzo (Fridays at 11:18…check us out). It’s a fun diversion after a long week. Hopefully people learn a thing or two. Each week we pick a winner, announce their name, and email the person a gift certificate.

Usually the winners are pretty pumped, but there’s one response that sticks with me. After hearing she’d won, a winner emailed me and said she heard the question while driving to the hospital to see her husband. He was recovering from emergency heart surgery. And she was just grateful to have something to celebrate, however small.

In this business, we’re always talking. Communicating. Blathering. And sometimes — in those magic moments — we’re connecting. You just never know when. So you gotta keep at it.

She was grateful to me for the prize. I’m grateful to her for the reminder.

P. Kenneth Burns (‘Kenny B’)

South Jersey reporter for WHYY News

I got around more this year.

It’s amazing to think about when I took over the New Jersey beat in July 2020. We were all still physically distant, for the most part, to mitigate the spread of COVID. It was the summer and people were doing activities outside, though six feet apart.

Two years later, COVID is still around. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, in January, said “we have to learn to live with this” virus.

Shortly after that moment, I saw us doing exactly that.

Fear and trepidation be damned, we started to go out in public again. We started celebrating and holding activities as a community again. Also, for what felt like the first time since the start of the pandemic, I was able to cover more events in person, as opposed to staring at a computer screen.

I also accepted “the new normal” this year. Not that I had a choice, but living in it, I have a better understanding of what it is now.

Jennifer Lynn

Host and producer of “Morning Edition” on WHYY-FM

During pledge drive this year, we offered “one lucky listener” a chance to meet our on-air hosting team.

The winner was David.

Over Zoom, four of us — Cherri, Priyanka, Avi, and I — chatted with him for about an hour on a Sunday afternoon in the early fall.

David is 26 years old, with limited vision. His health has been iffy since he was a toddler. He lives a joyful, loving life and is interested in toy cars, music, and WHYY.

He was described to us as someone who listens all day long and goes to bed listening. He knows what time it is by who’s on air, and it throws him off when there’s a change of hosts.

David was so much fun to hang out with. He asked some very good questions, including what foods we like and what time we go to bed and wake up.

David was excited to meet us. More than that, we were very happy to meet him and watch his face beaming with delight the entire time.

Thanks, David, for being the lucky winner. Your smile makes me smile and feel grateful for special connections made via the radio.

Aaron Moselle

Housing reporter for PlanPhilly

After more than a decade in this business, there are still moments where I wonder why people, particularly everyday residents, agree to be interviewed for a story. Especially ones that require them to share details of their lives that others would consider too personal to share with a reporter, let alone thousands of strangers. And yet, they do. And I am always grateful for that.

All of this came to bear this year while interviewing a mother struggling to find a new home for her and her teenage daughter after the owners of her affordable housing complex decided to sell.

Over the course of three months, we sat in her living room in University City and calmly talked about her predicament and the tremendous impact it was having on her and her day-to-day life. How her search often devoured her mental bandwidth. How it cost her sleep and made her stomach churn.

She never held back, enabling me to deliver a story that shed light on what so many voucher holders go through in this city as they try to find a suitable place to live on the private market.

I still wonder why she invited me into her home. But I will always be grateful that she did. Journalism depends on brave people like her.