‘Food is love’

Baking was a big part of Mora’s childhood. Originally from Atlanta, Georgia, she would enjoy southern classics like biscuits and cornbread with her family, cherishing the moments she could play a hand in creating the delectable treats.

“My journey started watching my mom and my grandma,” said Mora. Then she “got all excited” when her mom had her make blueberry muffins for the first time. Her passion led her to make a chocolate cake for her brother’s birthday one year. Her interest in baking has been growing ever since.

“I started baking for friends and just really enjoying the process and bringing stuff into work. Now that I’ve been working from home, I have this community in the neighborhood that’s close by that loves to share,” she said.

Now, she bakes for them.

Mora started baking and sharing before the pandemic, because she was part of an online Facebook community that would host baking challenges regularly.

“Food is love,” said Mora. “To do something like this that I feel like I have a gift with and I love doing … this is a really good opportunity to make a difference in the world.”

Her neighbors agree.

Rochelle Teachey is in the same Facebook group as Mora, and while she had seen the posts promoting free slices of cake, she had “resisted” grabbing one for herself. Then she saw the whoopie pies Mora posted. She had never eaten one.

“I tried it out and I’ve been hooked ever since,” said Teachey, who often bumps into other neighbors who are collecting slices.

The sweets exchange “brings a smile to your face,” says Teachey. “You sort of look forward to when she’s going to post up, when she’s going to have another offering. It’s just really a great neighbor bonding moment for all of us.”

Making sweets that bring people joy

Despite being an accomplished baker — she’s made six-tiered rainbow cakes, among many other desserts — Mora still gets a bit nervous when she shares a cake with neighbors.

A perfectionist and her own worst critic, Mora says she’s always striving to improve.

“I wanna get better at it,” she said. “You can’t get better if you don’t accept that you’re gonna make mistakes.”

After recently sharing a slice of cake with the group, Mora was overwhelmed when someone called it one of the best cakes she’s ever had. It was a Persian Love Cake with rosewater and rose petals.

“And she’s not vegan!” said Mora. She said she didn’t know how to respond to that kind of compliment. “I’m really glad I made someone happy, but at the same time, I’m just perplexed and thinking, ‘How is that possible?’”

So, she welcomes honest feedback from her neighbors who end up eating her desserts.

“There are a couple of people who are really good food critics,” Mora said. She shares specific items with them to see what’s working, what she should change. And in a loving and respectful way, they let her know what they enjoyed and what they didn’t. “I’m grateful for the honest feedback,” said Mora.

Over the years, Mora’s skills have improved. She’s better at decorating, and knows to wait until a cake has fully cooled before icing it. But no matter what she’s baking, or what it looks like, Mora relishes the baking process and how it’s connecting her to her community.

“I’m just really glad that the baking that I do is there for [neighbors], because I see it as love,” she said. “Even though I don’t know people that well, I feel like I’m giving them something that brings them joy.”