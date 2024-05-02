From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Following the 40-car freight train derailment in Whitemarsh Township last summer, Federal Railroad Administration officials indicated they would investigate the incident.

The FRA’s investigation reports are usually posted online six months after an incident. WHYY News requested a copy. It turns out the agency decided to conduct a “limited scope investigation” — meaning no formal summary report was prepared, and no recommendations were made.

Early signs from the site indicated that heavy rains opened up a sinkhole beneath Norfolk Southern’s tracks, causing 16 of the CSX railcars to run off the tracks.

One of the cars spilled non-hazardous silicone pellets. However, the township narrowly avoided an ecological disaster because the train was also transporting urea, a liquid fertilizer, and tetrachloroethylene. The latter is a carcinogenic, toxic dry cleaning agent.

“It differs from a full-scale investigation in duration and extent with the latter being more lengthy and exhaustive owing to the fact that the cause(s) and contributing factors may not be known,” an FRA spokesperson said in an email. “In cases where the cause(s) of an accident/incident are readily evident or identifiable, FRA may elect to not pursue a fuller investigation.”

The FRA did conclude the probable cause of the derailment to be a sinkhole.