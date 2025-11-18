Higher learning

The executive order is promoting a coordinated national push to help young people who have experienced foster care transition more successfully into adulthood and create more capacity in the system. One of the key goals of Fostering the Future is expanding “to develop partnerships with agencies and leading private sector organizations, academic institutions and non-profit entities to create new educational and employment opportunities for individuals who are in or are transitioning out of the foster care system.”

“Fostering the Future sets these individuals on their career paths, but more significantly, it equips each scholarship recipient with a foundation of knowledge that will endure throughout their lifetimes, permanency for those who embody the fleeting,” Melania Trump said at the White House.

However, both Fair and Greeson say that, while the intention behind that may be good, providing more scholarships for these “special needs” students doesn’t address the underlying issues.

For one thing, Greeson explains, such financial aid already exists, but the bigger problem is not money.

“Most of these kids automatically qualify for as much financial aid as anyone would ever get because of their status,” she said. “Who’s responsible for helping these young people navigate the college application process? Nobody is assigned that responsibility, and so it falls on foster parents or caseworkers that are willing to help.”

Foster youth who do manage to complete high school while in foster care and then attend college don’t fare well — among those who enroll, only 5–7% complete a bachelor’s degree and only about 8–12% complete any postsecondary credential by their late 20s.

“They’re not as prepared as the typical high school graduate,” Fair said. “Just like any other sort of special needs student, the universities and colleges need to help prepare these kids to succeed in college — don’t just throw them in there and hope that they succeed.”

In order to better ensure success, Greeson said it would be better to focus on providing housing, which a lot of current financial assistance does not provide, and programs that provide what she calls “relationship permanence,” giving youth associations that are more consistent and that can help guide them through their transition to independence.

The executive order notes that foster youth would be connected to “mentoring services” through the new website, something Greeson said may be a “step” toward building those necessary relationships.

“While mentoring is in scope via this executive order, it needs to be funded and measured in durable ways such that we actually achieve relational permanence for these young people,” she said.

She added that she works with around 20 colleges and universities in Pennsylvania that already have robust programs focused on helping former foster youth, but that Villanova University is not among them.

Fair said Villanova may have been chosen because of its religious orientation, given the executive order’s focus on “faith-based” partners.

“I connected that to the part of the executive order that refers to not penalizing foster parents because of their spiritual beliefs and the anti-trans phrase that was in the executive order,” he said. “I figure Villanova is a safer school for them because of those conditions that are in the executive order as opposed to a more progressive college like Temple or Penn.”

The White House, the Office of the First Lady and Villanova University did not respond to questions relating to the partnership.