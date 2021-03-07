Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

When the pandemic hit in March 2020, it put hundreds of thousands of Americans out of a job — people working in food service, hospitality, entertainment, and more. One man was performing with a Broadway national tour when the country went on lockdown.

Less than a year later, he’s become an anonymous hero in New Jersey’s vaccine rollout. B., who lives in South Jersey, gave WHYY News a first initial but prefers to remain unnamed because, he said, “It isn’t about me.”

He runs the Twitter account VaxxUpdates, which provides real-time updates and sign-up links to eligible New Jersey residents searching for vaccine appointments. The account, which has 59,800 followers and counting, has helped more than 3,000 people secure one or more appointments for themselves or someone else, according to an informal recent poll.

But B. didn’t start out trying to build a tool for everyone. Originally, he was just trying to help his elderly parents get the vaccine. They were eligible, but like many older people in the region they lacked the computer skills to navigate most registration and scheduling systems.

His solution? A series of semiautomated site refreshers he had used to help his friends get the PlayStation 5 when it was released in November.

An avid gamer and self-proclaimed computer nerd, B. had stumbled upon the technique — using multiple site refreshers on multiple sites to alert him when sign-ups were available — earlier in the year.

“When the vaccine rollout was going on … I was thinking to myself, ‘Is it possible to use the same means to help people get appointments for vaccines?’”

He tried it. It worked.

When he managed to schedule vaccine appointments for his parents, he said, it was “an incredible weight off my chest. I figured at that point, if I can use this to help other people and to help them feel that same kind of relief, it’s totally worth it.”

Nowadays, B. estimated, he spends anywhere from 10 to 16 hours running the page daily. He has 35 to 40 websites on rotation, with automated page refreshers running on real time. Whenever new appointments are available, he tweets them out.

“It‘s like my full-time volunteer thing for society, I guess,” he said. “It’s my giving back when people need things. People obviously need help, they need to figure out how to navigate this whole system.”

B. isn’t the only one stepping up to fill the gap. During this confusing and complicated vaccine rollout, several people have volunteered their time and resources to provide guidance, support, and assistance to those looking for vaccine appointments. WHYY News spoke to a few.