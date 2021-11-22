What we know about the firm hired by the GOP to review Pennsylvania’s 2020 election

What do we know about Envoy Sage?

Envoy Sage is a consulting firm started by Steven Lahr, an Army veteran who worked within the Department of Defense. Lahr founded Silverback 7, a defense contracting firm, in 2005 and served as chief executive officer until it merged with another military contractor, Patriot Defense Group, in 2017. Lahr left Patriot Defense Group in 2020 to start Envoy Sage.

He offered to speak by phone but did not answer a call late Friday.

Public records show Lahr filed to create Envoy Sage in Dubuque, Iowa on August 5, 2020. Beyond that, public records reveal very little about the company’s work or clients.

Envoy Sage’s website describes work investigating fraud and embezzlement in the oil industry, researching a corporate merger, and exposing fraud among non-governmental organizations.

Both Thompson and Lahr said the team behind the firm has decades of experience working under Republican and Democratic administrations. The firm employs six people, Thompson said, but its website does not list their names.

“We are entering into this project with no pre-conceived notions for what we will or will not find as we investigate the Commonwealth’s election systems and data,” Lahr said in a statement.

How did Senate Republicans choose Envoy Sage?

Sen. Cris Dush, chair of the Senate committee on intergovernmental operations, is an Air Force veteran with experience working for the Department of Defense. He found Envoy Sage through contacts at the defense department and veteran groups, Thomspon said.

The committee vetted several companies to conduct the investigation, Thompson said, but declined to name which companies or how many.

Envoy Sage is a “new company with old faces,” he said, with decades of experience handling sensitive information among the staff. It does not have party affiliation, Thompson said, another important criterion to the committee.

Democrats on the committee did not participate in the process, he said.

Dush in a statement described the company as “highly competent, impartial, and experienced.”

“We specifically sought a firm without political associations, which includes refraining from actively supporting both current candidates and candidates who were on the 2020 or 2021 ballots in Pennsylvania to ensure this investigation can be completed in a professional, non-partisan manner,” he said.

Does Envoy Sage have any experience investigating elections?

Neither the company’s website nor the information provided by Senate Republicans about the contract says anything about past work investigating or auditing elections.

What will Envoy Sage do?

Though Republicans previously told media outlets they’d wait to hire a vendor until a judge ruled in a pending lawsuit filed to stop the investigation, Thompson said Friday there’s work Envoy Sage can start on now, such as combing through hundreds of tips citizens submitted testifying to their personal experiences with perceived voter fraud.

Any further work will depend in part on the outcome of the litigation.

Thompson said the company “is to provide planning and consulting services necessary to continue the investigation, including recommendations on how best to review whatever information is ultimately received from the Pennsylvania Department of State.”

“The contract covers document analysis, consultation, review of election concerns and affidavits submitted to the committee, analysis of other election integrity initiatives across the nation, and more,” Thompson said.

It’s unclear what Envoy Sage would do, beyond vetting citizen tips, if the courts halt the subpoena or the investigation altogether. Even if the courts order the Department of State to share voter data with Senate Republicans, what happens after that remains to be seen.