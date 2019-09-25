What the Pa. delegation is saying (or not) about Trump impeachment inquiry

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa

Democrat Chrissy Houlahan had been reluctant to support impeachment proceedings. But on Monday she co-wrote an article in the Washington Post that marked a dramatic shift. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Update: 8:10 p.m.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced the House is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Pelosi made the announcement Tuesday from the speaker’s office at the Capitol saying “no one is above the law.”

Calls for an impeachment inquiry have intensified following reports that Trump may have sought a foreign government’s help in his reelection bid.

Below is a round-up of public statements (if any) made by Pennsylvania’s 18 member congressional delegation as of Tuesday evening. The responses broke along party lines.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R, PA-01

In an email to Keystone Crossroads, a Fitzpatrick spokesperson wrote: “The Congressman disfavors the mechanism of impeachment except in the most extreme of circumstances. It is an incredibly divisive process. Unless new evidence surfaces that meets this very high threshold, the Congressman is opposed to impeachment.”

Rep. Brendan Boyle, D, PA-02

Rep. Dwight Evans, D, PA-03

Rep. Madeleine Dean, D, PA-04

Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon, D, PA-05

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D, PA-06

Houlahan, who represents a swing district that comprises all of Chester County and part of Berks, had been reluctant to support impeachment proceedings. But on Monday she co-wrote an article in the Washington Post that marked a dramatic shift.

“This flagrant disregard for the law cannot stand. To uphold and defend our Constitution, Congress must determine whether the president was indeed willing to use his power and withhold security assistance funds to persuade a foreign country to assist him in an upcoming election,” Houlahan wrote with six Democratic colleagues.

Rep. Susan Wild, D, PA-07

Rep. Matt Cartwright, D, PA-08

Rep. Dan Mueser, R, PA-09

Rep. Scott Perry, R, PA-10

In a video posted to Twitter, York County Republican Scott Perry dismissed the whistleblower complaint Monday, saying it would “waste a lot of time” to look into it.

Rep. Lloyd Smucker, R, PA-11

Rep. Fred Keller, R, PA-12

Rep. Keller rejected the impeachment inquiry as a political move.

Rep. John Joyce, R, PA-13

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R, PA-14

Rep. Glenn Thompson, R, PA-15

No public release on twitter or official website.

Rep. Mike Kelly, R, PA-16

No public release on twitter or official website.

Rep. Conor Lamb, D, PA-17

Rep. Conor Lamb, a Democrat who represents a Western Pa. district more favorable to Republicans, sent tweets Monday and Tuesday demanding more facts.

Rep. Mike Doyle, D, PA-18

Laura Benshoff and WITF’s Brett Sholtis contributed reporting.

This story will be updated as additional members of the Pa. delegation offer public statements on the House Democrats impeachment inquiry.

