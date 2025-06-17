From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

As markets convulsed in early April following President Donald Trump’s sudden announcement of sweeping “Liberation Day” tariffs, members of Congress and their families executed hundreds of stock trades — drawing fresh scrutiny to lawmakers’ access to sensitive economic information.

Among the most active was freshman U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan, a Republican who represents Scranton and has publicly supported banning congressional stock trading.

According to a Wall Street Journal analysis of financial disclosures, Bresnahan reported dozens of trades between April 2 and April 8, a week that saw the S&P 500 tumble and recover amid intense tariff-driven volatility.

A local news outlet in Bresnahan’s district criticized the congressman for his trading, and one of his constituents — who said she voted for him — challenged Bresnahan on the issue during a telephone town hall.

“You’re making all these trades,” said the woman, who was only identified as “Ellen.” “I thought you were supposed to stop trading. Is there any way you can kind of just explain what’s going on there? I did vote for you. I’m really appreciative of you doing this for us and helping us … but I didn’t send you there to trade.”

Bresnahan responded that he never trades “my own stocks.”

“Like many Americans, I rely on a financial adviser to make these transactions,” he told the woman. “I honestly have no idea what’s inside of the portfolio that I own. I see the PTR report that is filed at the end of the month, but I think you need to know that the trades are being executed on my behalf. I do not have any dialogues with my financial advisers.”