What the exit of Pa.’s top election official means for the future of voting

“It plays into their narrative that she was incompetent, that there’s errors in the department,” said Dan Mallinson, a politics professor at Penn State Harrisburg. “I can imagine Republicans in the General Assembly just balking at working with anybody in the secretary of state’s office for the next two years.”

Rep. Seth Grove (R, York), chair of the House State Government Committee, said in a statement his panel’s election-related hearings will continue without Boockvar, who was scheduled to testify as early as next week on post-election audits.

The Department of State’s office did not respond to a request for comment on who would be taking Boockvar’s place at those hearings, although Deputy Elections Director Jonathan Marks also answered questions at the first two hearings.

Grove and other Republicans on the committee grilled Boockvar for hours during the first hearing last month, demanding she explain how she came up with guidance to county election officials.

During the hearing, Boockvar said the guidance — which addressed issues like drop boxes, late-arriving mail ballots, and ballot envelopes with missing information — was issued in response to questions from county officials, who couldn’t find the answers in the state code.

But Republicans said counties interpreted the guidance differently, which confused voters and led them to distrust the election results.

Charlie Gerow, a Republican consultant based in Harrisburg who runs a strategic communications firm, said he was sure Grove and his committee would have a lot of questions for the Department of State at future hearings.

“This certainly makes an already rocky road even more bumpy,” Gerow said. “It’s tragic that Ms. Boockvar was spending her time moving the goalposts for the election process last year when she should’ve been doing her job. This is awful.”

Still, some Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, kept their thoughts on Boockvar’s role in the election out of their statements about her resignation Monday, instead calling for legislative committees to investigate how the department failed to follow the procedures on the constitutional amendment.

The Department of State said “human error” was behind the failure to advertise the amendment as required. The agency has so far declined to release additional information.

Boockvar’s supporters — including Gov. Tom Wolf, who nominated her to the position in 2019 — were quick to defend the secretary’s role as chief election official even as they commended her for resigning.

“This change at the Department of State has nothing to do with the administration of the 2020 election, which was fair and accurate,” Wolf said in a statement Monday that included a bullet-point list of her accomplishments. “It is through her commitment to helping the counties administer a fair election that we can all have confidence in the accuracy and integrity of the recent election results.”

Adam Bonin, a Democratic lawyer in Philadelphia, said Boockvar’s resignation reflects how seriously she took her obligations as the top official responsible for administering elections.

“It’s unfortunate,” Bonin said. “In an ideal world, she should’ve been able to go out on her own terms.”