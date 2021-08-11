What renters in Pa. need to know about available relief, the new eviction ban

Who is covered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new eviction freeze?

As of Tuesday, tenants in most of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties were safe from being evicted if they have fallen behind on rent because of the pandemic and tried to apply for government help.

The current eviction ban only applies in counties where the spread of COVID-19 is “substantial” or “high.” If a county doesn’t have substantial or high transmission rates for 14 days in a row, the order no longer applies — unless transmission rates increase again and reach the CDC threshold.

Michelle Dempsky, a staff attorney with Legal Aid of Southeastern Pennsylvania, told Spotlight PA it’s unclear how the CDC’s eviction ban will be treated by the municipal courts that handle evictions.

She encouraged anyone who believes they may be eligible to fill out a CDC declaration form and give a copy to their landlord.

The CDC recommends anyone who is unsure if they’re covered by the new order to contact the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development by calling (800) 569-4287 or to contact a local housing counselor.

How long will this eviction ban be in place?

The renewed federal eviction ban is in effect until Oct. 3, but could be extended again “based on public health circumstances,” according to the CDC.

It could also be cut short by legal challenges. In June, the U.S. Supreme Court voted narrowly to keep the prior eviction ban in place. But Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote that he believed the CDC had exceeded its legal authority by issuing the eviction ban and that any extension would need to come from Congress.

President Joe Biden acknowledged that the latest eviction ban is likely to face legal obstacles and might not “pass constitutional muster.” A case is currently pending in federal court.