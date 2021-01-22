What it has cost NJ to borrow billions during a health crisis

Last year, New Jersey borrowed about $4 billion to sustain the budget amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and to make that happen, the state was charged more than $12 million in fees.

Leading the way was Bank of America, which netted more than $5 million in underwriting fees while serving as senior manager for the mid-November bond sale, according to documents obtained by NJ Spotlight News.

Other underwriting firms were paid more than $5 million in fees and compensation, according to the Department of Treasury’s records. That group included Barclays Capital, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo, among others.

More than $1 million went to another group including bond counsels, financial advisers and credit-rating agencies, according to the records.

That total of more than $12 million is likely to grow since the records indicate co-bond counsel Chiesa Shahinian & Giantomasi has yet to submit an invoice for its work on borrowing.

Emergency borrowing without voter approval

The emergency borrowing occurred without voter approval last year under a clause in the state Constitution that relaxes otherwise tight restrictions on state government spending and debt during times of war or major emergency.

Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat who is up for reelection this year, asked state lawmakers to authorize the emergency borrowing in response to significant revenue losses that his administration projected after the onset of the health crisis.