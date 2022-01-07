What is ‘flurona’? Why are people talking about it now?

How is it treated?

Health experts say individuals with both viruses would be treated in the same way they would if they had either one alone.

There aren’t a lot of treatments for COVID-19, particularly for mild cases. Steroids are available for patients with moderate to severe illness; Remdesivir, an intravenous drug, is available for patients admitted to the hospital; and monoclonal antibodies are offered to patients at risk for serious illness early on in their diagnoses. Monoclonal antibodies are not as effective against the omicron variant. Hospitals hope to receive the recently authorized Pfizer and Merck antiviral pills in a couple of weeks.

There also are only a few medications for influenza, including oseltamivir, also known as Tamiflu, and baloxavir, also known as Xofluza, both available by prescription.

How do I avoid ‘flurona’?

The best practice is to get your COVID-19 vaccine and booster and a flu shot, the health experts say. They also advise against large gatherings and suggest wearing masks indoors.

You can get multiple vaccines at the same time. If you decide to get them separately, allow for a couple of weeks in between because you might not get the desired immune response if you get the other shot too soon.

“I’m just maybe kind of like an old-fashioned guy — just kind of suck it up, side effects aren’t all that bad, and the coronavirus vaccine side effects are probably worse than the flu vaccine, so adding the flu vaccine is probably not that big of a deal,” Fekete said.

“Most clinics will do that,” he said, “they’ll give you one on one arm, one on the other arm, and send you home, and you’ll be miserable for a day or two, and then you’re fine. But I would say, let’s get them into you now, rather than kind of keep finding excuses not to do them, because you know how people are, including me, ‘I’ll do it later. I’ll do it later. I’ll make a call in a week.’ And then you forget, or you can’t get an appointment right away, and all of a sudden you didn’t do it.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that it’s safe to receive other vaccines at the same time as your COVID-19 vaccine or booster. O’Donnell said it comes down to a personal decision about whether you want to get them over with or avoid side effects.

“There’s no decrease in their effectiveness if you were to give them both at the same time, and your providers understand how to deliver those vaccines,” she said.

“Side effects have been quite variable from person to person. Some people have reported that after their booster shot, they’ve felt as many side effects as they did after their first or second shot. Others have said that the booster shot did not have as many side effects as they had with their second shot of their mRNA vaccine. So it’s really an individualized experience — it’s hard to predict.”