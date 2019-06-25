This article originally appeared on PlanPhilly.

—

A West Philadelphia apartment building that was the scene of a near-fatal fire escape collapse Tuesday has a long history of safety infractions.

City inspectors cited the large brick complex at 4205 Chester Avenue multiple times in the past six months for hazardous building code violations, city records show.

The building racked up a series of code violations with the city’s Department of Licenses & Inspections dating back to its purchase by Greenzang Properties in 2017.

At least one citation, in January, listed the complex as “unfit” for habitation. Two others mention mechanical equipment failures. Records indicate that the property owner complied with these violations in April, but a case file for the property is still listed as “open” on L&I records.

A spokesperson for L&I did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Greenzang purchased the property two years for $4.1 million and L&I records also show that the owner pulled an alteration permit that included in-house repair work on “six balconies.” It is unclear if the balconies listed in the permit description include the platforms that collapsed on Tuesday.

The company, which claims to own and manage some 600 apartment units locally, was listed in city records as the owner of an adjacent apartment building and at least with six other complexes across West Philadelphia, ranging from 3,500 to 26,000 square feet in size. Greenzang also owns two additional complexes in the East Falls neighborhood.

Michael Greenzang, who lists himself on Linkedin as the president of Greenzang properties, did not immediately respond to a call for comment.

It’s not yet known why the men were on the landing or why the fire escape collapsed.

A 36-year-old man who suffered head trauma and a 31-year-old man who suffered trauma to the left side of his body were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Police said the older man was in extremely critical condition and the other was in critical condition.

An investigation is underway.