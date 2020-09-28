Pair of quadruple shootings in Philly leaves 6 teens wounded

Six people in their teens were wounded in a pair of quadruple shootings over the weekend in Philadelphia amid a surge in gun violence in recent months.

Police said gunfire just after 10 p.m. Friday in Northeast Philadelphia wounded a 17-year-old girl in the leg, an 18-year-old male in the leg, a 19-year-old man in the arm and a 17-year-old girl in the elbow.

Shortly before midnight Saturday, police responded to a quadruple shooting in West Philadelphia.

Police say a gunman opened fire as three of the victims, two boys ages 15 and 16 and a 21-year-old man, were leaving a party on the 100 block of Lindenwood Street.