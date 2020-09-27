Boys, 15 and 16, among 4 people shot near West Philly block party

This story originally appeared on NBC10.

Four people, including two boys ages 15 and 16, were shot Saturday night in West Philadelphia when a gunman opened fire as three of the victims were leaving a block party.

The gunman shot the teens and two others as they walked away from a party on the 100 block of Lindenwood Street shortly before midnight, Philadelphia Police Department Deputy Commissioner Joel Dales said. It was unclear if the fourth victim, a 46-year-old man, had also been at the party.

The three younger victims, which included a 21-year-old man, ran back to the party, which was being held in the middle of the block, as they fled from the bullets, Dales said