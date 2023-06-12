Boil water advisory issued for parts of West Philadelphia due to equipment failure

Residents in parts of West Philadelphia are advised to boil their tap water due to an equipment failure.

The Water Department says residents in zip code 19151, and parts of 19131 and 19139 should bring water to a roiling boil for one minute, then let it cool, before using it to drink, cook, make ice, brush teeth, wash dishes, and make infant formula.

A map below details the impacted neighborhoods, which include Wynnefield Heights, Wynnefield, Overbrook, Overbrook Park, Overbrook Farms, Green Hill Farms, and Morris Park. The advisory also includes parts of West Fairmount Park, Carroll Park, Haddington West, and Parkside.

The Water Department says the chances of getting sick from drinking the water are “low,” and the advisory was issued as a “precaution.”

A Department spokesman says the boil water advisory will last at least until Tuesday, as the city awaits test results.

A failed pump led to the system losing pressure. Although the pressure was restored on Sunday evening, the water pipes need to be flushed because the lack of pressure could have led to the presence of coliform bacteria. Additional testing will take place throughout Monday.