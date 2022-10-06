Representatives will be on hand from the EPA, the Philadelphia Water Department, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, and several local universities.

“If you really want to get deep into the issue and ask questions, you can have direct access to the professionals,” Shabazz said.

There will also be free fruit smoothies and apple cider.

Why is lead dangerous?

Lead is a neurotoxin that can affect brain development. Exposure to high levels can cause symptoms such as coma and convulsion. But exposure often has no immediate, visible signs.

Children under the age of 6 are especially vulnerable. Lead can hurt their brains and nervous systems, slow their growth, and disrupt learning and behavior, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Where can you be exposed?

People can come into contact with lead through a number of pathways. A few common sources are lead paint, lead in drinking water, and lead in soil.

Lead-based paints were banned for use in homes in 1978, so homes built before then often contain lead paint — which can chip and create lead dust. According to the CDC, the vast majority of homes in Philly could contain lead paint based on when they were built. Young kids can easily be exposed to lead dust, because they tend to put things in their mouths. The city of Philadelphia requires landlords renting out units built before 1978 to certify that their property is lead-free or lead-safe in order to obtain a rental license or execute a lease.

The pipes that connect homes to the city-owned water mains, known as service lines, can also be made of lead. But the city uses corrosion control treatment to prevent water from picking up lead from pipes. Philadelphia Water Department said its drinking water passes federal standards for the percent of high-risk homes where water can exceed a lead action level. Two of the 99 homes with lead service lines where PWD tested tap water in 2019 exceeded the federal standard.

People can also be exposed to lead in soil, often from past industry, lead paint on the outsides of buildings, or leaded gasoline. A 2017 investigation by the Philadelphia Inquirer found hazardous levels of lead in exposed soil at many sites in the fast-developing river ward neighborhoods.