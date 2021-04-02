‘Welcome back, everybody’: Phillies fans return for that rite of spring, Opening Day

From his perch on a white upside-down bucket on Pattison Avenue, Rich Russell beamed with pleasure as masked fans streamed across the street into Citizens Bank Park to catch a game for the first time in a year.

For more than a decade, Russell has serenaded Phillies fans from this South Philly corner with his trusty alto saxophone. So when he learned fans would be back in the stands for Thursday’s Opening Day game, he knew exactly where he’d be.

Russell kicked things off with a jazzy rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.”

“I just wanna say one thing: Welcome back, everybody,” said Russell, whose stage name is Dr. Rich. “Nobody knew from one moment to the next if we were even gonna get to this day.”

It was an imperfect day for baseball, cool, blustery, and at times, overcast. But after the COVID-19 pandemic took away the chance to cheer in person last season, the atmosphere outside the park was all sunshine.

Fan after fan said being able to attend Thursday afternoon’s game against the Atlanta Braves in person was a sigh of relief — a sign that at some point, things may finally return to some kind of normal after a year that’s been anything but.