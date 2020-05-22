Want to honor a local hero? Submit a photo and a robot will draw a portrait

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Selene Nunez-Cruz grew up a curious kid in Mexico, reading a lot and then reimagining what she learned into artworks. Art was always part of her makeup.

“When I was 18, I got an arts and theater degree,” she wrote in an online biography. “But I felt incomplete and decided to get a master’s in biochemistry and then a Ph.D. in immunology to fulfill my curiosity for knowledge.”

Nunez-Cruz is now a senior researcher at the University of Pennsylvania investigating cancers and, more recently, the COVID-19 virus. Her work may ultimately help develop a vaccine.

Making art is still important to her.

“Seeing images of the battles under a microscope gives me the inspiration to create art and represent colors and abstract forms that make me feel that we are defeating the enemy,” she wrote.