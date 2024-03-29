Wagner course explores architecture and history of West Philadelphia

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

For well over a century, the Wagner Free Institute of Science has offered evening courses to curious Philadelphians at no charge. There’s currently a course exploring Charles Darwin’s Theory of Evolution, a course entirely focused on trees, and a course delving into the science of cosmetics.

The Wagner is also offering a series of classes that reconnect the institute to its roots.

“Back in the 1850s and ’60s and ’70s, architecture was part of science and we taught architecture classes. But we hadn’t in a long time and it had been a hope of mine and sort of a dream to go back to teaching architecture,” said executive director Susan Glassman.

Enter Bruce Laverty, a veritable encyclopedia of Philadelphia history.

Last year, the adjunct history professor taught a six-week course on the history and architecture of North Philadelphia, where the Wagner is located. This year, the focus is West Philadelphia. The first class in the series, titled “Where the West Began,” was held on Monday.

“The story of West Philadelphia is the story of Philadelphia — both for good and for bad,” said Laverty. “And I think that as we look forward to understand the future of our city as a whole, I think a closer examination of West Philadelphia and its past is warranted.”