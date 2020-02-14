Valentines made of trash: classier than you think

Terry McCall, visionary behind Scavengers United, is a sculptor and fabricator who spent a big chunk of his young life at flea markets and auctions with his dad. An enormous metal heart, crossed with chains and locks, framed in a rescued gear piece, one of McCall’s creations, is the center of the show. He has an extensive collection of industrial salvage he creates with — from defunct factories and foundries from up and down the east coast.

“It’s a limited resource and it’s going away,” he said. “It’s important to save the history and preserve something that’s unique and beautiful and get it back out in the world.”

Scavengers United will also sell home goods, from mirrors to coffee tables from repurposed industrial pieces made by McCall, and other products made by artists who utilize recycled materials.

“Trashed Hearts” runs through March 6.