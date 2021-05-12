Upper Darby’s own Todd Rundgren will be inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced its new lineup of inductees for 20-21. The list includes figures such as Tina Turner, Jay-Z, the Foo Fighters, and Philadelphia area native Todd Rundgren.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame considers artists who have been making records for at least 25 years. Rundgren has had a career more than twice that long. He grew up in Upper Darby and started his first band in 1967 in Philadelphia, a psychedelic rock outfit called The Nazz. By 1970, he went out on his own, writing and performing hits like “Hello It’s Me,” “Bang on the Drum All Day,” and “I Saw the Light.”

Rundgren had already been inducted into Philadelphia’s Walk of Fame; a plaque with his name was embedded in the pavement along South Broad Street in 1989.