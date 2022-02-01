Todd Rundgren is a singular figure. A Rock and Roll Hall of Famer who has largely rejected rock stardom — he skipped his own induction in favor of playing a show in Ohio — Rundgren is widely considered to be a pioneering musician and producer across a wide spectrum of genres.

His 1972 double album, “Something/Anything?” for which Rundgren wrote, produced, and played all the instruments on three of the four sides, is a staple in record collections of both hardcore audiophiles and ’70s pop enthusiasts.

On Tuesday, a tribute album called “Someone/Anyone?” is being released to commemorate the album’s 50th anniversary. Proceeds will benefit Rundgren’s Spirit of Harmony Foundation.

Rundgren is known for his constant artistic reinvention and his contributions to technological advancements in music production. But before all that, he was just a kid struggling to find his identity while growing up in Upper Darby. Born in 1948, Rundgren described his upbringing in one word: bleak.

“I grew up in a postwar housing development just outside of West Philadelphia. It was called Westbrook Park. It was a typical sort of Philly/Baltimore area row housing development,” he said in an interview last week with WHYY News. “There’s nothing special about Westbrook Park.”

Even though his father, Harry, was not formally educated, he had a deep appreciation for classical music and show tunes. Rundgren said that exposed him to “more sophisticated musical ideas than maybe some of my peers.”

“The one thing he didn’t like was pop music after the ’50s. He did not go for that rock-and-roll thing. And for the most part,” Rundgren said, “would not have it played in the house.”

Rundgren always had a natural instinct for music, and could pick out melodies by ear at a very early age. But as he began to develop his own musical tastes, he said, he couldn’t afford to buy the latest hits from his local record store. So he made due with whatever esoteric discount records he could find.

“Eastern European electronic music and old live jazz shows that probably they only made maybe 200 records of, and things like that,” he said. “And it gave me opportunity to explore a broader range of musical genres.”

Rundgren described himself as a loner in his teens. In addition to obsessing over the Beatles and Rolling Stones invading the airwaves in the 1960s, he became infatuated with the Philly Soul playing on his local radio station.

He said the records spun by the “Geator with the Heater,” legendary Philly radio DJ Jerry Blavat, were ultimately his biggest musical influence growing up.

“He would play the hits, but he would play R&B records that other stations were less inclined to play. I think that accounts for the fact that so many white kids out of Philadelphia tried to sing like Black kids,” Rundgren said. “Just because we were exposed to the music in a way that maybe in some other cities, especially south of Philadelphia, they never would have experienced.”

After graduating Upper Darby High School in 1966, Rundgren moved to Philadelphia and began making a name for himself in the Philly blues scene with his band Woody’s Truck Stop. He left after eight months, shortly after bassist Carson Van Osten and before they released an album, growing disillusioned with playing the blues.

Rundgren and Van Osten began recruiting members for a new group: the Nazz (or, just Nazz, depending on whom you ask).

“We schemed up this band and we went out and stole a drummer from another band, and the singer from another band, and more or less put together Philly’s first supergroup,” he said. “And everyone was interested in it because it was the best of all of the local bands.”

The Nazz were managed by the owner of a local record store, who put the band up in a house in a “newly gentrified part of South Street near the Schuylkill River.” Shortly thereafter, the band got “so-called discovered” after watching The Who in concert in Philly.

“We’d heard that they were staying at the Holiday Inn downtown. So we went down to see if we could meet some of the guys, And we found Roger Daltrey in the bar,” Rundgren said. “We were dressed up like we always dress up, like we were in a band. And [one of The Who’s managers] approached us and says, ‘Are you in a band?’”

The Nazz auditioned the next day, and the band was quickly “whisked off to New York.” Its Brit pop-inspired sound caught on in Philadelphia and beyond, with many mischaracterizing the Nazz as being from across the pond.

“That may have contributed to some degree of the popularity we enjoyed in a city like Cleveland … They kind of like, they fell in love with us because they thought we were English,” Rundgren said. “Then, you know, later realized that we weren’t, we were just from the other side of Pennsylvania.”

The Nazz put out three albums in a year and a half before Rundgren quit because of the band’s constant infighting. Mostly, they fought about their lack of shows. Rundgren said their manager, John Kurland, had a theory that “the more you played, the cheaper it was to get you to play.”

While living in New York City and involving himself with the Greenwich Village music scene, Rundgren got a job engineering albums for Bearsville Studios founder Albert Grossman, the notorious manager of acts like Bob Dylan, Janis Joplin, and The Band. Rundgren became known as a production wunderkind of sorts, engineering albums like the Band’s classic “Stage Fright.”