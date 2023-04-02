Unruly crowds vandalize police cars in Fishtown and Spring Garden

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Large groups vandalized police cars in the Fishtown and Spring Garden sections of the city early Sunday morning.

Two police vehicles were vandalized after more than 200 cars gathered near Rivers Casino in Fishtown.

Officers responded to what they describe as an unruly crowd just before 2 a.m. Sunday on the 1000 block of North Delaware Avenue.

Police say the crowd surrounded the officers’ vehicles and tried to break windows.