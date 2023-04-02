Tornado, severe storms damage areas of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware
Thunderstorms and severe weather also made their way through areas in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
The severe weather Saturday night prompted numerous tornado warnings and a confirmed tornado in Sussex County, Delaware.
Thunderstorms and severe weather also made their way through areas in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. The storms moved fast, and left plenty of damage in their wake.
First witnesses say the sky quickly became dark, then came rain, and then there was hail. Tornado funnels could be seen overhead, forming over homes and businesses.
A confirmed tornado was located near Bridgeville, Delaware, shortly after 6 p.m. It was moving east at approximately 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
As a result, the damage in the area is extensive.
In Ellendale, Sussex County, Delaware, houses were destroyed due to the high powered winds from the storms. Power lines came down, as well as trees in some areas.
One Action News viewer sent in pictures of a home that had been destroyed by a fallen tree.
Crews in Delaware are continuing overnight cleanup efforts since the storm passed.
Large parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania were impacted by the high winds as well. Trash and debris are scattered throughout neighborhoods.
In Hamilton Township, New Jersey, trees are uprooted and have fallen in the streets. In some cases, lanes of traffic shut down as crews attempted to remove the trees.
Luckily, one of the larger trees that fell in the neighborhood narrowly missed power lines.
Power continues to be a problem in the region, however.
PECO reported over 15,000 power outages as of 11 p.m. on Saturday. In New Jersey, PSEG reported over 4,000 outages and Atlantic City Electric reports over 1,000. Delmarva Power reported over 8,000 people in the dark.
So far, there are no reports of any injuries in New Jersey or Pennsylvania.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.