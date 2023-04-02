Tornado, severe storms damage areas of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware

Large parts of New Jersey and Pennsylvania were impacted by the high winds as well. Trash and debris are scattered throughout neighborhoods.

In Hamilton Township, New Jersey, trees are uprooted and have fallen in the streets. In some cases, lanes of traffic shut down as crews attempted to remove the trees.

Luckily, one of the larger trees that fell in the neighborhood narrowly missed power lines.

Power continues to be a problem in the region, however.

PECO reported over 15,000 power outages as of 11 p.m. on Saturday. In New Jersey, PSEG reported over 4,000 outages and Atlantic City Electric reports over 1,000. Delmarva Power reported over 8,000 people in the dark.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries in New Jersey or Pennsylvania.