University of Pennsylvania Officer struck in hit and run
Investigators say the driver was behind the wheel of a black Ford Mustang.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Police are on the hunt for the driver they say purposely hit a University of Pennsylvania police officer with his car and fled the scene.
The crash happened at 40th and Sansom Streets at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. This is less than a block from the school’s public safety building in University City.
The officer was taken to the hospital, their condition is unknown.
