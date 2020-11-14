U.S. appeals court rejects effort to block late ballots in Pa.

A federal appeals court in Philadelphia on Friday rejected an effort led by a Republican congressional candidate to block about 9,300 ballots that arrived after Election Day.

The three-judge panel, led by Chief U.S. Circuit Judge Brooks Smith, noted the “unprecedented challenges” facing the nation this year, especially the “vast disruption” caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Smith said the panel sought to uphold “a proposition indisputable in our democratic process: that the lawfully cast vote of every citizen must count.”

The ruling involves the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision to accept mail-in ballots that arrived by Friday, Nov. 6, three days after the close of polling places. That court had agreed with Democratic state officials who wanted to extend the deadline amid concerns about Postal Service delays and the pandemic.

State Republicans have separately asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review the issue. However, there are not enough late-arriving ballots to change the results in Pennsylvania, given President-elect Joe Biden’s lead. The Democratic former vice president won the state by about 60,000 votes out of about 6.8 million cast.

Separately, a national law firm that came under criticism for its work for the Trump campaign has asked to withdraw from a lawsuit that seeks to stop Pennsylvania officials from certifying the election results.

Legal giant Porter Wright Morris & Arthur filed the motion to withdraw Thursday, leaving local election lawyer Linda A. Kerns of Philadelphia as the campaign’s only remaining attorney on the federal court case in Williamsport. Kerns was meanwhile in court for the Trump campaign Friday in a state case in Philadelphia that involves a challenge to about 8,300 mail-in ballots in which voters made alleged technical mistakes. The judge in that case did not immediately rule.

The Trump campaign or Republican surrogates have filed more than 15 legal challenges in Pennsylvania as it seeks to reclaim the state’s 20 electoral votes, but have so far offered no evidence of any widespread voter fraud. They’ve pursued similar litigation in other battleground states, including Georgia, Arizona, Nevada and Michigan.