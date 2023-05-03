Massive stakes: Who is running for mayor in the bankrupt city of Chester?

Roots, a political outsider, says he’s all in on Chester

Before Roots was elected to Chester City Council in 2021, he said he had to take on the machine — in his own party.

The Chester Democratic Committee did not endorse Roots, but he won anyway. He never intended on becoming a politician. Roots, who currently works in operations and engineering at the Delaware County Regional Water Quality Control Authority (DELCORA), had a brief stint as a reporter at the local paper before he launched his own news outlet in 2006.

He said people have been telling him in recent years that he should throw his hat into the political arena.

“I’m at a stage in life where I can take this on financially. I’m gonna lose a little money, but I’m going to save this city. Because if we continue down the road, we’re going with the decisions that are being made in city government – we’re going to lose our city. There has to be an alternative,” Roots said.

As a Chester native, Roots has seen the real-time decline of the city. Recounting stories from his father about Chester’s heyday in the 1940s, he said if you had a strong back, you were guaranteed to have a job.

However, Roots said industry left and city leaders had no plan in place to fall back on.

“The suburbs were built up in the sixties and white flight took place, so that took a lot of families with jobs. The school district starts to deteriorate, the tax base starts to deteriorate, the housing stock starts to deteriorate. While that’s going down, what’s not coming up is new businesses, new industries. Some of the worst industries have tried their best to come in the city of Chester, and many of them are the same pariahs that show up in most black and brown poor communities – the ones that usually end up being targets of environmental racism,” Roots said.

In recent years, Roots said he’s witnessed a different problem. He said that despite the city having a $65 million budget, it’s being run like a “family corner store.” And he believes working with the receiver should be the number one priority.

Several years behind on financial audits, he said city leaders do not have their priorities in order.

“Unfortunately, our mayor and council have not worked closely with our receiver, and our receiver has to go to last resorts like go to the judge and say, ‘I need your help.’ And the judge has responded and says, ‘Here’s the help that you need. Proceed.’ And then my city government says, ‘We’re going to appeal that opinion.’ That costs money and that costs time. I am not in favor of any of those solutions. I want to work with the receiver,” Roots said.

Addressing the city’s financial crisis is Roots’ main concern. However, he also said that when talking to residents, trash and illegal dumping comes up as another area that needs to be addressed.

Roots is renting a space to serve as his campaign headquarters in the heart of Chester. If he wins the primary, he intends to keep it open as a meeting space for residents, but also as a main base of operations for his transition team.

He believes Chester’s government needs an infusion of new faces. Roots doesn’t want to refuel a machine that he said is ‘out of gas.’ He wants to start something new.

“We’ve got to fill that pipeline. You just can’t build buildings overnight. You can’t knock down a slew of abandoned houses that are surrounding you right now overnight. But at the end of four years, I would have created a path of success for the city. Whether I come back in four years and run again, I don’t know. But I’m going to tell you the fear and intimidation that keeps a lot of people, especially young people, from getting involved in city government is going to be over,” Roots said.

Just as he’s taken swipes at Kirkland, Roots has also characterized Worrell as a political unknown. He said voters constantly ask him who she is.

Worrell responded during the recent debate by contrasting herself with Roots.

“What we don’t need is a militant in the mayor’s office. We need someone who’s professional. As a voter, as a resident, as a business owner in this city, I don’t want somebody in the mayor’s office with a militant attitude. I want someone with professionalism and integrity that could work with council to come together in agreement and reason and come up with some decisions, the hard decisions that need to be made. A militant is not going to do it,” Worrell said.