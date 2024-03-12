Two arrests have been made and police say they’ve recovered some of the weapons used in last week’s mass shooting at a Northeast Philadelphia bus stop that hurt eight high school students.

18-year-olds Jamal Tucker and Ahniele Buggs are each charged with multiple counts, including attempted murder, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. Tucker turned himself in to Philadelphia Police last week, while Buggs was captured by U.S. Marshals over the weekend, according to police.

Police said they recovered a .40 caliber Glock 22 pistol with an extended magazine, laser sights and a Glock switch, which turns the weapon into a fully automatic handgun. More than 30 shots were fired in Wednesday’s shooting near the intersection of Rising Sun and Cottman avenues as students from Northeast High School were waiting for the bus. One of the teenagers, who officers said was the intended target, remains in critical condition after being shot nine times in the torso.

Commissioner Kevin Bethel said the investigation will require a “full court press,” and progress is being made.

“We will not tolerate this type of violence on our streets or in our schools or near our schools,” Bethel said. “Gun violence doesn’t just leave physical scars. It tears at the fabric of our community; it impacts our schools, impacts our families and leaves a ripple effect.”