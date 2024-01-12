2 arrested in 2022 mass shooting in Kensington
The incident outside Jacks Bar just off the intersection of Kensington and Allegheny sent nine people to the hospital.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
Two suspects have been arrested in a November 2022 incident outside a Kensington bar that resulted in 9 people being shot.
The shooting in Jacks Bar just off the intersection of Kensington and Allegheny was apparently retaliation for a previous incident, police said. Investigators found several dozens of spent cartridge casings.
Assistant DA Alyssa Amoroso of the Gun Violence Task Force said it was a group effort that resulted in the arrests.
“Michael Smith Davis and the unnamed individual are accused of driving to the 800 block of Allegheny Avenue that night at approximately 10:40 pm. They exited a vehicle and fired a barrage of shots at a group of people at a social gathering outside of Jack’s Bar. There were 41 fired cartridge casings recovered that night. Nine victims suffered gunshot wounds and were immediately scooped to Temple Hospital.”
Captain James Kerney of the Gun Violence Task Force said the people shot ranged in age from 23 to 40. He said his team was persistent in closing the case.
Officials said the incident was not gang-related, but due to retaliation for a prior robbery.
Assistant District Attorney William Fritze, who heads up the DA’s Gun Violence Task Force said their investigators had been active in other parts of the city, but now they are ramping up their activities in the Kensington neighborhood with more arrests in other incidents to come.
Thursday, Mayor Cherelle Parker named Pedro Rosario deputy commissioner with a sole focus on improving conditions in Kensington. Rosario is the first deputy commish assigned to a specific neighborhood in the city’s history.
Councilmember Jim Harrity, who lives a few blocks from where the shooting occurred said it’s time to make the neighborhood a safer place.
“The neighbors need a break. They are good people. They are just scared. They cannot leave their homes. And this just goes to show you it’s about it’s just about coordinating, coming together. Stop all the blame. Stop pointing the finger at everybody. Let’s just do the work and get this stuff done.”
Harrity is hopeful that there are more good things to come for the area.
“I feel hope for the residents of Kensington because this is what happens when government works together, when they come together with the mission, and our mission is to clean up Kensington to make Kensington the kind of place that people want to live,” Harrity said.
Councilmember Mark Squilla also represents parts of the neighborhood and said he is also optimistic.
“This shows you if we break down silos what we as a city can accomplish and really bring in public safety to making that a true priority for not only the Kensington area but the entire city of Philadelphia,” Squilla said.
The second shooter’s name was not made public because he is a juvenile. Officials said they were announcing the arrests to demonstrate that no matter how long it takes, investigators are not giving up on closing shooting cases and making arrests.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.