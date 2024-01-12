From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Two suspects have been arrested in a November 2022 incident outside a Kensington bar that resulted in 9 people being shot.

The shooting in Jacks Bar just off the intersection of Kensington and Allegheny was apparently retaliation for a previous incident, police said. Investigators found several dozens of spent cartridge casings.

Assistant DA Alyssa Amoroso of the Gun Violence Task Force said it was a group effort that resulted in the arrests.

“Michael Smith Davis and the unnamed individual are accused of driving to the 800 block of Allegheny Avenue that night at approximately 10:40 pm. They exited a vehicle and fired a barrage of shots at a group of people at a social gathering outside of Jack’s Bar. There were 41 fired cartridge casings recovered that night. Nine victims suffered gunshot wounds and were immediately scooped to Temple Hospital.”

Captain James Kerney of the Gun Violence Task Force said the people shot ranged in age from 23 to 40. He said his team was persistent in closing the case.

Officials said the incident was not gang-related, but due to retaliation for a prior robbery.