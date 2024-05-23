DA charges Wilbert Rosado-Ruiz in deadly Delaware County Linen shooting
District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer alleges Rosado-Ruiz “took out his anger” on his colleagues, two of whom were killed.
The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office is charging Wilbert Rosado-Ruiz for Wednesday morning’s fatal shooting at Delaware County Linen in the city of Chester.
Prosecutors allege Rosado-Ruiz, a fellow employee, arrived at the business, pulled out a handgun and opened fire on his co-workers at 8:30 a.m. — killing two people and wounding three others.
Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer and Chester Police Commissioner Steven Gretzky announced the charges Thursday afternoon at a press conference.
Police said Rosado-Ruiz fled in his car right after the shooting. Police officers from nearby Trainor tracked his car and arrested him within minutes.
The mass shooting at the 2600 block of West 4th Street brought Chester to a halt. The regularly scheduled City Council meeting ended early in the aftermath of the crisis.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
