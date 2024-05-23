DA charges Wilbert Rosado-Ruiz in deadly Delaware County Linen shooting

The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office is charging Wilbert Rosado-Ruiz for Wednesday morning’s fatal shooting at Delaware County Linen in the city of Chester.

Prosecutors allege Rosado-Ruiz, a fellow employee, arrived at the business, pulled out a handgun and opened fire on his co-workers at 8:30 a.m. — killing two people and wounding three others.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer and Chester Police Commissioner Steven Gretzky announced the charges Thursday afternoon at a press conference.