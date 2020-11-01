Though the pandemic has upended the concept of time for many of us, it is, indeed, the “fall back” point of 2020 that marks this year’s end of daylight saving time. Be sure to set your clocks back one hour to keep on schedule starting Sunday morning.

Pennsylvania State Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego also is emphasizing the importance of ensuring that smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors have fresh batteries.

“With so many individuals spending more time at home, it’s really critical that people take basic fire safety seriously,” Trego said. “Having functional smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors is the simplest, most effective way to ensure one’s family members are alerted early enough to respond.”

When working, smoke alarms decrease the risk of dying in a house fire by nearly half.

Trego urged testing home alarms monthly and replacing batteries on a regular basis. Data from the National Fire Protection Association shows that there may be as little as two minutes to safely leave a building once a smoke alarm sounds.

Dead or missing batteries are usually the main cause of nonfunctioning alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

Carbon monoxide — also known as “the silent killer” — is odorless, colorless and tasteless and can debilitate people before they are even conscious of the fact that they’ve been exposed. Carbon monoxide sources include wood-burning fireplaces and stoves, gas-fired fireplaces, appliances, grills, generators and cars.