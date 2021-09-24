This story originally appeared on 6ABC

The push to vaccinate continues as more and more institutions are tightening their policies. As colleges hope to keep in-person classes going, they’re taking vax or test policies seriously.

On the heels of the news that more than 100 students have been temporarily suspended from Penn State University for not complying with vaccination or weekly COVID-19 testing requirements, we checked in with some local universities to see how students are complying.

At Temple University, an email went out Tuesday to students who missed the September 17 deadline to either submit proof of vaccination or make an exemption request, encouraging them to do so as soon as possible in order to meet the October 15 deadline.