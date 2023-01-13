From Princeton to Cape May, what do you wonder about South Jersey, its people, and its culture that you want WHYY to investigate? Let us know here.

If you have certification to be a firefighter in New Jersey and are seeking a college education, the Moorestown Fire Department in Burlington County has a deal for you.

They are hoping to revitalize a program with Rowan College at Burlington County that helps their degree-seeking volunteers with education costs.

Through the partnership, those seeking a college education can receive up to a 10% discount for students who volunteer eight hours a week with the fire department. Those who volunteer 16 hours a week can receive up to $1,500 per semester in tuition reimbursement. For those taking 15 credits in a semester, the reimbursement could cover almost half of tuition costs.

Chris Chesner, fire district administrator with the Moorestown Fire Department, said the program came about as a creative way to fill shifts during weekdays for the all-volunteer department.

“We have good attendance at night, we have good attendance on the weekends, but we are having trouble during the day,” he said. “One of our former commissioners had an idea… to talk to the local college and to see if we can get a program going for those individuals that … are already certified with the State of New Jersey attending RCBC, and maybe we can work in partnership.”

The partnership was solidified in 2018. While there was some interest from the variety of places they’ve visited and through advertising, the application pool was smaller than the department was expecting.

“Initially you had to be a student within a certain degree program and have a Firefighter I certification… We really had a narrow scope at that point,” said Chesner.

Among the four students who were attracted to the program was Matt Voza, an emergency medical technician with the Endeavor Emergency Squad who now volunteers with the Burlington Township Fire Department. He was the first person to sign up for the program as he was earning his certification.

“I was able to get in right as they finished developing the program for that spring semester,” he said, adding that he was transitioning from computer networking work to being a first responder.

“[I] realized what the corporate world was like. And I’m like, ‘I don’t want to sit behind a desk doing a 9 to 5,’” he added.