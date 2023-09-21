Some students in New Jersey district go remote, others change buildings due to mold

No completion date has been set for the mold remediation, said Superintendent Colleen Murray.

    • September 21, 2023
Students at a middle school in Burlington County, New Jersey will attend class remotely, while students from another school will switch buildings, because of mold problems.

Lumberton Middle School will go remote starting Thursday.

In a letter to Lumberton School District families, Superintendent Colleen Murray said no completion date has been set for the mold remediation so students should prepare for at least two weeks of remote learning.

The middle school isn’t the only impacted building.

Because of mold issues in the Bobby’s Run school, students will attend classes in parts of the Lumberton Middle School building that aren’t impacted by mold.

In total, 10 classrooms in the Bobby’s Run school and 16 classrooms in the Lumberton Middle School were found to have mold.

The Bobby’s Run School will be on a two-hour delay on Thursday to give teachers time to make the move.

Meanwhile, remote learning for Lumberton Middle School will begin at 10 a.m. to give teachers time to prepare.

For a full list of things parents need to know, check this document from the Lumberton School District.

