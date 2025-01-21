From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

It was a lively Monday afternoon at Dean’s Bar in South Philly as several dozen supporters of Donald Trump gathered to watch the swearing-in of the former and new president.

The revelers enjoyed a catered buffet of lasagna, homemade cupcakes, and whatever the pub offered from behind the bar. Mimosas were passed around to toast Trump’s swearing-in as the 47th president of the United States. Cheers regularly erupted during Trump’s speech as he laid out his vision for his second term.

“I’m thrilled,” Marjilyn Murray, a Philadelphia Republican ward leader said. “I’m very happy that he’s in office and I think that he’s going to do a great job.”

While Trump discussed several plans, one issue in particular appeared to resonate the most with the crowd, who most loudly cheered when Trump promised to “declare a national emergency at the border” as one of his first official acts.

“Securing the border is definitely needed,” Murray said. “We need security and safety in our country, and I know that that’s one of Trump’s top priorities.”

Anthony Giordano, another local resident, also pointed to “open borders” as his top priority for the new administration.

“Some people like to say undocumented. I like to just call it what it is – illegal,” he said.

“Everybody goes, oh, when Trump gets in, he’s going to separate families. Trump’s not separating children at the border. The parents are separating their children from themselves at the border when they decide to come in illegally and then push those people who are waiting in line to do it legally like my family did.”