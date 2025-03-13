Trump is trying to remake the presidency. Here’s why

This story originally appeared on NPR.

No one can say he wasn’t up-front about it.

“It’s good to have a strongman at the head of a country,” then-candidate Donald Trump declared at a New Hampshire campaign rally back in January 2024.

In his successful comeback bid, Trump spent the entire campaign praising strongman leaders and vowing to uproot the administrative state and seek retribution against his political enemies — and when asked to promise that he would never “abuse power as retribution against anybody” by Fox News host Sean Hannity in 2023, he replied, “Except for Day 1.”

“We’re closing the border, and we’re drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I’m not a dictator. OK?” Trump continued.

Since he assumed office just seven weeks ago, the second-term president has unleashed an unprecedented assault on the workings of the executive branch: challenging the independence of the Justice Department, firing independent inspectors general across 18 federal agencies, effectively shuttering watchdog agencies like the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and attempting to take operational control of independent agencies like the Securities and Exchange Commission — which oversees Wall Street — and the Federal Election Commission, which oversees elections.

“All of these actions are setting up legal fights as to the scope of executive power,” said Tara Malloy, who directs appellate litigation and strategy at the Campaign Legal Center (CLC), a government watchdog group.

“That said, I fear that we should not see them as some sort of academic, legal argument or fight,” Malloy added. “This administration is attempting to exert control and authority over the operations of federal government in a way that’s unprecedented.”

The CLC is particularly opposed to Trump’s attempt to fire Ellen Weintraub, the chair of the Federal Election Commission (FEC). Independent agencies cannot simultaneously be neutral and fair enforcers of the law and also be answerable only to the president, Malloy said.

“I think you can see the basic unfairness. If you were to flip the situation — if, for instance, the Biden administration had exerted presidential control over the FEC — would President Trump think that his 2024 campaign was getting a fair shake? This seems completely contrary to everything we know about Trump.”

The case for a more “energetic” executive

Trump’s actions have sparked chaos across the executive branch, but there is a theory that ties it all together, according to John Yoo, a conservative legal scholar who served in the Justice Department under President George W. Bush.

Prior to the Watergate scandal, American presidents enjoyed far fewer constraints on their power. After President Richard Nixon resigned in scandal over his abuses of that power, Congress — under the control of Democrats at the time — spent years passing laws to constrain or check presidential power by, for instance, creating the inspectors general role to serve in federal agencies to report on waste, wrongdoing and inefficiencies.

“We’re still living with those laws today, and one way to understand what Trump is trying to do, and I’m not saying even that Trump understands this is what he’s doing, but the presidency, the way it’s designed, urges him to do it, as he’s trying to snap those bounds that were imposed on the presidency in the post-Watergate era,” Yoo said.

This idea, called the “unitary executive theory,” has long been popular in far-right conservative circles and has been promoted in the conservative government blueprint Project 2025, but it is now being tested in real time by the Trump administration.

The argument, according to supporters like Yoo, is that the Constitution puts the power of the executive branch into one person, the president, and as a result the president should have the power to command the executive branch at will. In the simplest terms: The president can hire or fire whoever they want.

“Now, that can be risky or dangerous, of course, but [the founders] thought that was outweighed by the virtues of having a single person who could act quickly, could act with speed, could act with decision and capability,” Yoo said. “The famous phrase of Hamilton used is good government is defined by ‘energy in the executive.’ And to have that energy, you need to have the power in one person.”

Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller explained the administration’s view on Trump’s power during a Feb. 20 press briefing while discussing cuts made by White House adviser Elon Musk and his government efficiency project.

“A president is elected by the whole American people. He’s the only official in the entire government that is elected by the entire nation. Right? Judges are appointed. Members of Congress are elected at the district or state level. Just one man,” Miller said. “And the Constitution, Article 2, has a clause, known as the vesting clause, and it says, ‘The executive power shall be vested in a president,’ singular. The whole will of democracy is imbued into the elected president. That president then appoints staff to then impose that democratic will onto the government.”

He went on to describe tenured civil servants “who believe they answer to no one” as a “threat to democracy.”