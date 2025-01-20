LIVE • Updated 5 mins ago
Inauguration Day updates: Donald Trump to be sworn in for the second time
President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States — the second time he has taken the oath of office.
What you need to know
- Trump’s swearing-in will move inside the Capitol Rotunda due to intense cold
- Some well-known artists will perform at inaugural events, including Carrie Underwood, Village People and Lee Greenwood
- Here’s what Trump has promised to focus on in his second term, and here’s how Trump’s political and business interests will intersect in the White House
- Trump will begin his presidency in a delicate position, the latest NPR/PBS News/Marist poll finds
Follow WHYY and NPR’s live special coverage, including Trump’s swearing-in ceremony and inaugural address, beginning at 11 a.m. ET.
Inauguration day dispatches
-
Watch live: Trump to be inaugurated as America’s 47th president
2 hours ago
-
Trump will take the oath of office today for the second time. Here’s what to know
2 hours ago
-
Trump will begin his presidency in delicate position, poll finds
2 hours ago
-
Here’s the schedule of Inauguration Day events
2 hours ago
-
In his final hours as president, Biden pardons Fauci, Capitol police and others
2 hours ago
Trump will declare a ‘national emergency’ at the U.S. southern border
Incoming officials from the Trump White House previewed 10 sweeping executive actions on border security that Donald Trump will sign on Monday, once he becomes president.
“Our southern border is overrun by cartels, criminal gangs, known terrorists, human traffickers, smugglers, unvetted military-age males from foreign adversaries and illicit narcotics that harm Americans, especially our youth,” according to incoming White House officials who spoke to reporters on a background call.
Among the measures, Trump will declare a national emergency at the U.S. southern border.
The officials said this action will allow U.S. armed forces to finish the border wall, by directing the defense and homeland security secretaries to erect physical barriers at the border. It will also allow the defense secretary to deploy members of the armed forces and National Guard to the border.
Officials said they’re also planning to end the policy known as “catch and release,” and reinstate “Remain in Mexico,” which would require some asylum seekers as the southern border to wait in Mexico for their hearings in U.S. immigration court.
Trump also plans to designate criminal cartels as terror groups, the officials said, suspend refugee resettlement, end asylum, and — notably — end birthright citizenship.
Birthright citizenship, for anyone born in the country, is enshrined in the 14th Amendment. This action is likely to see immediate legal challenges.
Since the early days of the 2024 presidential campaign, Trump has vowed to begin his second term with both new and old efforts to curb legal migration and deport those who are in the U.S. without legal status.
Last night during a rally in Washington D.C., Trump said he plans to sign executive orders quickly and launch “the most aggressive, sweeping effort to restore our borders the world has ever seen.”
Incoming Trump border czar Tom Homan also said large-scale raids to deport and detain those without legal status are set to begin as soon as Tuesday, focusing on people considered a security or safety threat.
“While we hope for the best, we take Trump at his word. We are prepared to fight back against any cruel or violent attacks on immigrant communities in the U.S. or those fleeing to this country in search of safety and refuge,” said Kerri Talbot, co-executive director of the Immigration Hub, an advocacy organization.
The U.S. had seen an increase in border crossings under the Biden administration, at times reaching all-time highs. But Customs and Border Protection’s recent numbers have shown a sharp decrease in unauthorized apprehensions in the past six months.
Trump will sign an executive order declaring that the federal government would recognize only two genders: male and female, an incoming White House official said Monday.
The order undoes parts of one President Joe Biden signed on his first day in office four years ago. Trump’s order could restrict access to gender-affirming medical care and sports competitions for some transgender people.
The official said only two sexes will be recognized on passports and visas.
The move is not a surprise. Trump criticized transgender and nonbinary rights in his campaign, airing one ad more than 15,000 times that proclaimed, “Kamala is for them/them. President Trump is for you.”
Civil rights groups were preparing to challenge Trump’s restrictions in court before he took office.
“We are going to persevere, we’re going to continue in our work and we’re going to continue to protect trans rights throughout the country,” said Ash Orr, a spokesperson for Advocates for Trans Equality last week, anticipating such an order.
Former first lady Michelle Obama will skip the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, the second time in two weeks that she is not attending a gathering of former U.S. leaders and their spouses, but former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will be there.
Laura Bush and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will join their husbands for the Jan. 20 swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol, representatives said.
“Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former first lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration,” said a statement from the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama that was shared with The Associated Press.
No explanation was given for why Michelle Obama was skipping Trump’s inauguration. She also did not attend former President Jimmy Carter’s state funeral in Washington last week. Former Presidents Trump, Obama, Bush and Clinton and their spouses attended — except for her.
Bill Clinton will attend Trump’s swearing-in ceremony, a person familiar with the former president’s schedule confirmed for the AP. Hillary Clinton will also attend, a spokesperson said.
» READ MORE:
Country music star Carrie Underwood will perform “America the Beautiful” at Donald Trump’s inauguration and the 1970s hitmakers Village People will perform at two inaugural events.
Underwood, who launched her career on “American Idol,” is to perform shortly before Trump takes the oath of office at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, according to a copy of the inaugural program provided to The Associated Press.
“I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event,” Underwood said in a statement Monday. “I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”
American disco group the Village People made a name for themselves in the late-70s for their chant-along dance-pop hits and their colorful on-stage personas. Their best known hit, “Y.M.C.A.,” is widely considered a gay anthem — and became a staple of Trump’s rallies in the last election, along with their hit “Macho Man.”
The American disco group is set to perform at one of Trump’s inaugural balls and a rally he’s holding in Washington the day before he’s sworn in.
“We know this won’t make some of you happy to hear however we believe that music is to be performed without regard to politics,” the band said in a post on its Facebook page Monday. “Our song Y.M.C.A. is a global anthem that hopefully helps bring the country together after a tumultuous and divided campaign where our preferred candidate lost. Therefore, we believe it’s now time to bring the country together with music which is why VILLAGE PEOPLE will be performing at various events as part of the 2025 Inauguration of Donald J. Trump.”
» READ MORE: Carrie Underwood, Village People to perform at Trump’s inauguration events
President Biden said on Monday that he would issue pardons to General Mark A. Milley, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the Members of Congress and staff who served on the Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, and the U.S. Capitol and D.C. Metropolitan police officers who testified before the Select Committee — hours ahead of President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office.
“The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that any individual engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense,” Biden said in a statement.
This dispatch originally appeared on NPR.
As Donald Trump prepares to once again assume the office of the presidency, a new NPR/PBS News/Marist poll finds that, despite his claims of an “unprecedented and powerful mandate,” Trump may have to be careful about how far he decides to go with what he wants to do.
More people hold an unfavorable than favorable view of him, most are against pardoning those convicted of attacking the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and they’re split on whether to mass deport immigrants who are in the U.S. without legal status.
Perhaps most importantly, Americans have high expectations that their personal financial situations will improve under Trump, but more think tariffs will hurt rather than help the economy.
Trump has promised bold action, but, as the NPR poll shows, the politics may be tricky. Presidents often become vulnerable because of overreach. They tend to believe — falsely — that because they were elected, they have a mandate for everything on their agenda. Clearly, that’s not the case.
“The opening round of the second term is not going well with the public,” said Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion, which conducted the survey of 1,387 adults. “Americans are not convinced of Trump’s agenda pillars, including pardons and tariffs. Mass deportations are only getting mixed reviews.”
The core of why Trump got another term was negative feelings about the economy. Voters said throughout the campaign that their top concern was inflation, specifically prices. But bringing down prices, Trump said after the election, will likely be “hard” despite his promises to fix the economy.
Inauguration Day involves much more than the swearing-in ceremony — now planned to take place inside the Capitol building and not on its West Front, given the frigid forecast in Washington, D.C.
The day follows a weekend of receptions, remarks and appearances by the incoming president, and there’s a full slate of events on Monday.
Here are some of the events on the day’s agenda:
- St. John’s church service
- Tea at the White House
- Swearing-in ceremony at the U.S. Capitol
- Farewell ceremony to the former president and vice president
- The president’s signing room ceremony
- Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC) congressional luncheon
- Oval Office signing ceremony at the White House
There will also be a live feed of the events in Capital One Arena in downtown Washington, and Trump said he would stop there after being sworn in. Later, he will attend three inaugural balls: the Commander in Chief Ball, the Liberty Inaugural Ball and the Starlight Ball.
President-elect Donald Trump will take the oath of office from inside the Capitol Rotunda on Monday due to forecasts of intense cold weather.
“The weather forecast for Washington, D.C., with the windchill factor, could take temperatures into severe record lows,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform. “There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country. I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way.”
The Rotunda is prepared as an alternative for each inauguration in the event of inclement weather. The swearing-in was last moved indoors in 1985, when President Ronald Reagan began his second term. Monday’s forecast calls for the lowest inauguration day temperatures since that day.
Alternate plans are required for the more roughly 250,000 guests ticketed to view the inauguration from around the Capitol grounds and the tens of thousands more expected to be in general admission areas or to line the inaugural parade route from the Capitol to the White House.
Trump said some supporters would be able to watch the ceremony from Washington’s Capital One Arena on Monday, a day after he plans to hold a rally there. He said he would visit the arena after his swearing-in.
» READ MORE: Trump swearing-in will move inside Capitol Rotunda because of intense cold
President-elect Donald Trump will take his oath of office inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda at 12 p.m. ET today.
WHYY and NPR are kicking off inauguration live coverage in this blog, with news, context and analysis of the day before and after Trump’s swearing-in.
Trump is the second president to move his inauguration indoors to the Rotunda, from the West Front of the Capitol, due to a forecast of frigid weather.
Temperatures will reach a high of about 24 degrees Monday with wind gusts as high as 31 mph, according to National Weather Service.
Sponsor MessageCrews — who spent four months building the inaugural and presidential parade platforms outside — has outfitted the Rotunda and Capitol One Arena to host Trump’s inauguration events. Nearly a quarter million people had tickets for Trump’s outdoor inauguration, many of whom will not be able to attend the limited-capacity indoor events.
Read more details about the day here, and follow along as our reporters keep you updated on events as they unfold.