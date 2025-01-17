Trump offered a bountiful batch of campaign promises that come due on Day 1

After Donald Trump becomes president again on Monday, he’s on the hook for achieving a hefty chunk of his promises even before the day is out. One of those promises is to make you dizzy.

“Your head will spin when you see what’s going to happen,” he said of Day 1.

Steady yourself. This is some of what he promised voters he would get done on his first day in office:

— Launch the largest deportation in U.S. history to remove all people in the country illegally.

— Close the border.

— End automatic citizenship for everyone born in the U.S., known as birthright citizenship.

— Sign pardons for some or many of those convicted or charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol.

— Impose a 25% tariff on everything imported from Mexico and Canada and add a 10% tariff to duties already imposed on goods from China.

— Even before Monday, end the Russia-Ukraine war.

All of that — and more — on Monday?

Not likely.

Trump simply can’t accomplish all he said he will do on Day 1 because there are two more branches of government — Congress and the courts. (Moreover, in 2017 he considered Jan. 21 — his first full day on the job after the Jan. 20 inauguration — to be his Day 1.)

But as other presidents have done — and as Trump did aggressively and with decidedly mixed results in his first term — he will quickly test the limits of his executive power. He’s told lawmakers to expect more than 100 executive orders out of the gate.

Some will be consequential, others will be cosmetic. Some will be tied up in courts.

All will display the bravado of a president reaching for maximum solo power. Trump, a Republican, won’t be alone in this. When Republicans cried foul about President Barack Obama’s expansive executive actions in 2014, the Democrat met the uproar with a curt response: “So sue me.”

Here are some things to know about Trump’s promises:

Trump can’t always act unilaterally

The constitutional right to birthright citizenship, for example, cannot be ended with a stroke of his pen. On many other fronts, Trump’s most contentious executive actions are sure to meet a thicket of court challenges.

On some issues he can

The power to pardon is within his grasp, and he can steer border enforcement efforts, tweak tariffs and find ways to spur energy production without Congress necessarily having to pass a law. Yet many of his executive orders will essentially be statements of intent — stage setters for struggles to come.