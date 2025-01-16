Trump will begin his presidency in delicate position, poll finds

This story originally appeared on NPR.

As Donald Trump prepares to once again assume the office of the presidency, a new NPR/PBS News/Marist poll finds that, despite his claims of an “unprecedented and powerful mandate,” Trump may have to be careful about how far he decides to go with what he wants to do.

More people hold an unfavorable than favorable view of him, most are against pardoning those convicted of attacking the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and they’re split on whether to mass deport immigrants who are in the U.S. without legal status.

Perhaps most importantly, Americans have high expectations that their personal financial situations will improve under Trump, but more think tariffs will hurt rather than help the economy.

Trump has promised bold action, but, as the NPR poll shows, the politics may be tricky. Presidents often become vulnerable because of overreach. They tend to believe — falsely — that because they were elected, they have a mandate for everything on their agenda. Clearly, that’s not the case.

“The opening round of the second term is not going well with the public,” said Lee Miringoff, director of the Marist Institute for Public Opinion, which conducted the survey of 1,387 adults. “Americans are not convinced of Trump’s agenda pillars, including pardons and tariffs. Mass deportations are only getting mixed reviews.”

The core of why Trump got another term was negative feelings about the economy. Voters said throughout the campaign that their top concern was inflation, specifically prices. But bringing down prices, Trump said after the election, will likely be “ hard ” despite his promises to fix the economy.

President Biden and his campaign successor, Vice President Harris, suffered politically because of inflation, and the poll provides a grim view of Biden’s presidency. Just 42% approve of the job he’s doing in this final survey of his presidency, and a slim majority said as a president, he will go down as below average or worse.

It’s a warning sign for Trump, too, that the economy can make or break a presidency, and leading up to his second inauguration, he has garnered more attention for his designs on Greenland, potentially annexing Canada, reclaiming the Panama Canal Zone and renaming the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America,” rather than serious plans for the economy.

The survey was conducted Jan. 7-9 and has a margin of error of +/- 3.2 percentage points, so results could be about 3 points lower or higher. It used multiple approaches to reach respondents, including by cellphone, landline, text and online in both English and Spanish.

Views of Trump remain more negative than positive

For most presidents, it doesn’t get much better than their early days in office when it comes to how Americans view them.

But Trump starts with a net-negative favorability rating, 44% favorable, 49% unfavorable. Since Marist started asking about Trump’s favorability in 2016, he has never had a net-positive rating, but there does appear to be a small percentage withholding judgment for now, as the 49% unfavorable view is tied for the least-negative rating for him.

There is a sharp gender divide on how Trump is viewed — 53% of men have a positive view of him, while just 35% of women do.

Trump was viewed best by white evangelical Christians (69%), white men without college degrees (65%) and those who live in rural areas (57%).

Those with the least positive feelings toward the incoming president include white women with college degrees (29%), women who live in small cities or suburban areas (34%) and people who live in big cities (36%).

Just 41% of Latinos had a positive view of Trump. The sample size in the polling means there’s a high margin of error with subgroups like this, but it’s an important number to watch across multiple surveys, considering the record share of Latinos Trump won in the 2024 election.

It also raises the stakes for Trump and Republicans when it comes to the importance of improving feelings about the economy in the coming years.