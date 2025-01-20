Trump plans 10 sweeping actions on border security on Day 1. Here’s what we know

3. End ‘Catch and release’ and ‘Remain in Mexico’

Officials said they’re also planning to end the policy known as “catch and release,” which released those without legal status from detention while they awaited an immigration court hearing.

The action would also reinstate “Remain in Mexico,” which would require some asylum seekers as the southern border to wait in Mexico for their hearings in U.S. immigration court, and build the wall along the southern border.

4. Designate criminal cartels as terrorists

The Trump White House plans to designate criminal cartels and others as foreign terrorist organizations and specifically designated global terrorists. This allows the U.S. to more easily remove members of groups like the Tren de Aragua, a transnational criminal organization from Venezuela, and MS-13.

“It directs the removal of Tren de Aragua gang members, and it finds, under the alien enemies act, that the gang is an irregular armed force of Venezuela’s government conducting a predatory incursion and invasion into the United States,” the officials said.

5. Suspend refugee resettlement

The official said the U.S. would suspend refugee resettlement for at least four months.

6. End asylum and close the border to those without legal status via proclamation

Officials said they are planning to end asylum entirely and close the border to those without legal status via proclamation, “which creates an immediate removal process without possibility of asylum.”

7. End birthright citizenship

The officials said the White House plans to end birthright citizenship, which is enshrined in the 14th amendment. The officials focused on the phrase in the amendment: “subject to the jurisdiction thereof” to interpret it as the federal government not recognizing automatic birthright citizenship for children born in the United States to parents without legal status. This action is likely to see immediate legal challenges.

8. Enhance vetting and screening of people seeking to cross the border

The officials said they are going to “enhance vetting and screening of illegal aliens. We are going to direct agencies to report to the president regarding recommendations for the suspension of entry for nationals of any country of particular concerns.”

9. “Protect American citizens against invasion”

“What this particular action does is it rescinds the open borders policies of the Biden administration and equips agents and officers of ICE and CBP with the authorities” they need to deport people from the U.S. “It also reaffirms the faithful execution of the immigration laws, prioritizes enforcement actions against criminal illegal aliens and establishes federal Homeland Security Task Forces to cooperate with state and local law enforcement in the removal of gangs, criminals and illegal aliens from the United States,” the officials said.

The latest NPR/PBS News/Marist poll also finds that Americans are evenly split on whether to mass deport people who are in the U.S. without legal status — though divisions fall along party lines.

10. Restore the death penalty

“This action in particular, directs the Attorney General to seek capital punishment for the murder of law enforcement officers and capital crimes committed by illegal aliens. It encourages state agencies and district attorneys to bring capital state charges for these crimes,” the officials said.

“So as you know, this is about national security, this is about public safety, and this is about the victims of some of the most violent, abusive criminals we’ve seen enter our country in our lifetime. And it ends today,” the officials said.

These efforts may take time

Although Trump has reiterated many of these promises for over a year, they may take weeks or months to implement. Several actions will likely be the subject of legal challenges or need Congress to mobilize new funding that Trump currently does not have.

“We get into the big question marks. He’s talked about using, expanding, detention facilities. That will almost certainly happen,” Andrew Selee, president of the nonpartisan Migration Policy Institute, said in an interview with NPR’s Morning Edition.