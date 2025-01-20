Trump plans 10 sweeping actions on border security on Day 1. Here’s what we know
Trump campaigned on border security promises, and he and his allies argue that his electoral win is an endorsement of his upcoming actions on the issue.
President-elect Donald Trump is expected to kick off a slew of executive actions related to immigration after his inauguration ceremony on Monday.
Since the early days of the 2024 presidential campaign, Trump has vowed to begin his second term with both new and old efforts to curb legal migration and deport those who are in the U.S. without legal status.
“Our southern border is overrun by cartels, criminal gangs, known terrorists, human traffickers, smugglers, unvetted military-age males from foreign adversaries, and illicit narcotics that harm Americans, especially our youth,” according to incoming White House officials who spoke to reporters on a background call.
The officials outlined 10 actions that Trump will sign on Monday related to border security, including deploying the U.S. military and National Guard to the southern border, and ending automatic citizenship to children born in the U.S. to parents who don’t have legal status — which is likely to face immediate legal challenges.
The U.S. had seen an increase in border crossings under the Biden administration, at times reaching all-time highs. But Customs and Border Protection’s recent numbers have shown a sharp decrease in unauthorized apprehensions in the past six months.
Incoming Trump border czar Tom Homan also said large-scale raids to deport and detain those without legal status are set to begin as soon as Tuesday, focusing on people considered a security or safety threat.
Here are the executive actions that officials previewed:
1. Declare a national emergency at the border
The officials said this action will allow U.S. armed forces to finish the border wall, by directing the defense and homeland security secretaries to erect physical barriers at the border. It will also allow the defense secretary to deploy members of the armed forces and National Guard to the border.
2. Clarify military roles
The officials said they are going to “clarify” the military’s role in protecting the territorial integrity of the United States States. “What this action does is to define the mission to seal our borders and introduce campaign planning requirements to the military,” the officials said. “The Executive Order directs the military to prioritize our borders and territory integrity and strategic planning for its operations to maintain sovereignty territory, integrity and security of the US by repelling forms of invasion, including unlawful mass migration, narcotics trafficking, human smuggling and trafficking and other criminal activities.”