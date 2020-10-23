Trump campaign loses again in suit over Philly voter offices

A Pennsylvania appeals court on Friday delivered another defeat to efforts by President Donald Trump’s campaign to let its campaign representatives monitor people registering to vote or filling out mail-in ballots in election offices in the battleground state.

A three-judge Commonwealth Court panel in 2-1 decision upheld a Philadelphia judge’s rejection of the Trump campaign’s lawsuit against the heavily Democratic city, which Trump has called for his supporters to watch closely.

Earlier this month, Judge Gary Glazer ruled that Pennsylvania law does not allow such representatives to observe in election offices, a stance echoed by election lawyers, city officials and the state’s top elections official.